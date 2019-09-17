The leadership of Hungary, noted for its clear euroskepticism, has long been not among Brussels’ favorites, and against this background, the European Union has intensified its consideration of the disciplinary procedure after a fairly long lull.

Thus, at the meeting of EU ministers on the agenda, the officials considered a report on changes in the Hungarian electoral law, infringement of media freedom, as well as the closure of the Central European University.

The representative of France, Amelie de Monschalen, in turn, said that the situation in Hungary “is worrying.” In this regard, she demanded that Budapest respond to the allegations, which the Hungarian leadership did, calling the process launched by the European Commission “politically motivated” and the charges “distorted”.

At the moment, Budapest is threatened with an official warning from the Council of Ministers of the European Union, for which the initiative should find support among 22 out of 28 EU countries during the vote. At the same time, Eastern European community members are on the side of Hungary.

Tags: Brussels; Budapest; European Union; Hungary