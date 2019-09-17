Turkish citizens with official and special passports will be able to visit Russia, regardless of the purpose of the trip.

The corresponding decree was signed by Vladimir Putin, thus abolishing the restrictive order that has been in force since the aggravation of Russian-Turkish relations in 2015. The State Duma noted that now Turkey is actively cooperating with the Russian Federation on a number of important issues, as evidenced by the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems. Moscow and Ankara were able to find a way to build positive relations with great potential, experts are sure.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation was instructed to send notification to Ankara on the partial renewal of the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on the conditions for mutual trips of citizens of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey of May 12, 2010.

Now, Turkish citizens with official and special passports will be able to carry out any trips to the Russian Federation without visas, and not just short-term business trips.

The condition for these changes is the adoption by the “Republic of Turkey on the basis of the principle of reciprocity of similar measures in respect of citizens of the Russian Federation who travel to the Republic of Turkey with valid official passports.”

The measures that were canceled by today’s decree were introduced at the end of November 2015 as part of the decree “On measures to ensure national security of the Russian Federation and protection of citizens of the Russian Federation from criminal and other illegal actions and on the application of special economic measures in relation to the Republic of Turkey”.

This document was signed after the Turkish Air Force at the end of 2015 shot down a Russian Su-24 bomber in the sky over Syria.

In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Russia’s decision to partially renew the agreement with Turkey on the conditions for mutual travel of citizens is the result of a dialogue between the two countries.

“Mr. Putin previously shared this good news with us, and, as we see today, this was removed. This is a consequence of a dialogue between us for a long time and warm relations”, – RIA Novosti quoted him as saying.

The Chairman of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, Vladimir Shamanov, in an interview with RT, noted that Turkey, on the basis of new realities, has embarked on the path of consolidated cooperation with Russia on the most important issues.

In his opinion, one of the most significant indicators was the acquisition of S-400 air defense systems from the Russian Federation, contrary to US calls.

“The decision on cooperation is logical on the part of the Turkish leader. Turkey is set on the prospect that in today’s multi-polar world, bilateral relations can often mean much more than peering into the mouth of Americans. We welcome this and are ready for constructive cooperation”, – the parliamentarian said.

Tags: cooperation; Russia; Turkey