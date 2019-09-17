The residents of the city of Aleppo in northwestern Syria gathered on Monday to protest against the presence of American and Turkish troops in their country.



People gathered near Saad Allah al-Jabery Square in Aleppo and shouted slogans to condemn acts of aggression by foreign forces and to express their anger at the presence of American and Turkish forces in Syria.

They emphasized the need to respect the sovereignty and independence of Syria.

Hundreds of Syrian and Arab students at the University of Aleppo also expressed their rejection of the aggression of the United States and Turkey and their interference in the internal affairs of the country, shouting the slogans “Get out of Syria.”

