In Mariupol, Ukrainian Roman Dzhumaev, who fought on the DPR side, was killed, who was under house arrest in the case of alleged participation in a terrorist organization.

At about 11:30 Moscow time, an unknown man in black rang the doorbell of his apartment, and then shot him point-blank about 7 times and disappeared.

28-year-old programmer from Kiev Roman Dzhumaev joined the Donetsk militia in the summer of 2014 and as part of the 15th international brigade (Pyatnashka) participated in the assault on Donetsk airport and Debaltseve. A year later, he left the Donbass. He was detained in Ukraine in September 2017 when he tried to visit relatives in Mariupol. In August, he was transferred to house arrest.

Tags: Donbass; Donetsk militia; DPR; murder; Novorossiya; war