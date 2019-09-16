Sanction pressure on Kiev will help to motivate the Ukrainian authorities to implement the Minsk agreement. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Department of Political Science of Donetsk National University Artem Bobrovsky.

“In the framework of the Norman format, first of all, the guarantor countries (Russia, Germany and France – ed.) should urge Ukraine to fulfill its obligations under international treaties. Secondly, they can then impose certain sanctions,” – the source said.

He also expressed his conviction that the facts of non-compliance by the Ukrainian side with the Minsk agreements should receive a corresponding response from the international community.

Recall that the Minsk agreements of the Contact Group of September 5, 19, 2014 and February 12, 2015 are the basis for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in the Donbass. The first time the group agreed on a settlement plan and agreed on a ceasefire, the second time it adopted a memorandum on the implementation of the ceasefire, and on February 12, a package of measures to implement the Minsk agreements was signed.

The set of measures, in particular, implies an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, the removal of heavy weapons, the creation of a security zone, a discussion of the modalities for renewing benefits and pensions to residents of the DPR and LPR, as well as constitutional reform in Ukraine, which should result in a deep decentralization of government. One of the main points of the political package is the provision of special status to Donbass.

