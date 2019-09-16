On Saturday, the Ukrainian security forces once violated the ceasefire by firing at the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic, told at the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC).

Earlier in the LPR stated that the Ukrainian security forces on Friday four times violated the ceasefire. The new termination regime in the Donbass entered into force from 00:01 Moscow time on July 21, but did not last a day.

“For September 14, one shelling was recorded by the armed forces of Ukraine,” – the LPR representative said.

He specified that the Ukrainian security forces fired from grenade launchers and heavy machine guns at the village of Kalinovo.

