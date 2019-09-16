One of the founders of the Islamic State and the organizer of the September 11 attack, Sheikh Khalid Mohammed al-Zarqawi, has documents from Bosnia and Herzegovina. This was announced by the Balkan expert on terrorism and security, Dzhevad Galiyashevich.

According to him, the corresponding decision in 1994 was made by the leader of the Bosnian Muslims Shefik Jaferovic, the current member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina and one of the supporters of the idea of “united Bosnia.”

“Bin Laden, al-Zarqawi and Mohammed Atta are just one of many terrorists whose names have been on the Interpol list and who have had BiH citizenship since 1994. And they gave them the passports that last weekend promoted the ideas of united Bosnia,” – said Galiyashevich in an interview with the Belgrade newspaper “Evening News”. “Bin Laden and his associates had a reliable home in Bosnia until 2001,” – Galiyashevich said.

Bosnia and Herzegovina was formed in its current form in 1995, when the signing of the Dayton Treaty ended the ethnic wars on the territory of this country. BiH is divided into the Bosnian-Croatian Federation and the Republika Srpska – the Bosnian Serb entity.

