The call of the prime ministers of the four East German states – Brandenburg, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia – to intensify the dialogue with Moscow received support and pushed a long-overdue discussion in Germany on this subject. This opinion was expressed by the head of the land government of Saxony Michael Kretschmer in an interview with the newspaper Welt, which on Sunday published an electronic version of the publication.

“He (the call of the prime ministers – ed.) prompted a belated discussion in Germany. And we got support – from the Prime Minister of Lower Saxony Stefan Weil, economic associations,” – Kretschmer said. He expressed the opinion that “the vast majority of Germans want good relations with Russia.”

At the end of August, the prime ministers of Brandenburg, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia called for a return to the G8 format with Russian participation and the intensification of dialogue formats with Moscow.

Earlier, Kretschmer called for the removal of restrictive measures from Russia, and his words provoked a heated discussion in Germany. A number of politicians, primarily from East German lands, supported him, others criticized him.

