The economic integration of Russia and Belarus is based on the prophecy of preserving independence, said spokeswoman for the President of Belarus Natalia Eismont in an interview with Novaya Niva.

“The basis of any processes is the thesis of the independence of Belarus and Russia. It’s holy! Red flags are the sovereignty and independence of each country. In integration processes, we take the steps that are economically viable. No joint bodies are created – this country not ready, ” – said Eismont, commenting on a media publication about Moscow and Minsk’s plans to create a confederation, calling such allegations” journalistic cliches”.

She recalled that the departments of the two countries interact very well in the format of joint collegiums, noting the effectiveness of the Parliamentary Assembly, the Union Council of Ministers and the Supreme State Council of the Union State.

