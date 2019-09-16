The Dutch police quickly enough found a man allegedly responsible for the act of vandalism at a military cemetery located in the city of Mierlo. It is reported by the publication “Algemeen Dagblad”.

According to media reports, law enforcement officers arrested a 36-year-old resident of the city who is suspected of desecrating the graves of the Dutch and British military with various Nazi symbols and inscriptions, among which is the loud accusation of the country’s authorities that the investigation of the crash of a Malaysian airliner in the sky over Donbass is a lie.

As News Front previously reported, swastikas appeared on gravestones, as well as the slogans “British + Dutch blood sings” and “Turn on your head”. However, much more noteworthy was the inscription “MH17 – a lie”, which was applied to the outer wall of the cemetery. It is worth noting that it was her who began to be removed in the first place.

Recall that it is in the Netherlands that the scandalous “investigation” of the crash that took place in the sky over the Donbass in the summer of 2014 is carried out. However, all the activities of the so-called joint investigative team boil down to unsubstantiated accusations of Russia. The West’s version is that it was from the Russian missile system that the Malaysia Airlines passenger airliner was shot down, although the Russian Ministry of Defense provided comprehensive evidence that the missile that shot down the Boeing was sent to Ukraine in the late eighties of the last century, where it remained after the collapse of the USSR.