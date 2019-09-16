In the city of Al-Rai, located near the Turkish border in northern Syria, a bomb was detonated, the explosion killed at least 11 civilians.
💥Ar Rai hastanesine, bomba yüklü araçla saldırı düzenlendi. Çok sayıda ölü ve yaralı.pic.twitter.com/n1Rqs33JW1
— tahtakuşlar (@taylieli) September 15, 2019
According to SalamNews with reference to PressTV, the Syrian human rights monitoring center located in Britain reports about this.
A refrigerator car was blown up, passing by a medical center.
Responsibility for the explosion to date has not yet taken a single group.
Note that this is the second large-scale terrorist attack in the territory controlled by the militants, starting in June.