In the city of Al-Rai, located near the Turkish border in northern Syria, a bomb was detonated, the explosion killed at least 11 civilians.

💥Ar Rai hastanesine, bomba yüklü araçla saldırı düzenlendi. Çok sayıda ölü ve yaralı.pic.twitter.com/n1Rqs33JW1 — tahtakuşlar (@taylieli) September 15, 2019

According to SalamNews with reference to PressTV, the Syrian human rights monitoring center located in Britain reports about this.

A refrigerator car was blown up, passing by a medical center.

Responsibility for the explosion to date has not yet taken a single group.

Note that this is the second large-scale terrorist attack in the territory controlled by the militants, starting in June.

