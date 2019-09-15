The deputy chief of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Eduard Basurin, said that the Ukrainian security forces deployed artillery and tanks in residential areas in Donbass.

According to him, in order to hide weapons near the contact line, the Ukrainian security forces continue to jam the signal from the UAVs of the OSCE mission using electronic warfare groups. In addition, in the area controlled by Kiev settlements Pishchevik and Starognatovka, security forces opened fire on the mission’s drone.

“It is noteworthy that near the residential buildings in these areas, our intelligence recorded the presence of three units of 122-mm self-propelled howitzers “Gvozdika”, two tanks and four artillery howitzers D-30,” – said Basurin.

Earlier, he said that the militia shot down two UAVs of the Ukrainian security forces, which adjusted the fire on the territory of the DPR. One of the downed drones fell in the neutral zone on the contact line, the second is at the militia.

Tags: basurin; Donbass; DPR