The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq claimed that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement that Iran is responsible for the attacks on oil facilities of Saudi Arabia is not true.

“The policy of rendering “maximum pressure” followed by the Americans, apparently because of its failure, rushed towards the policy of “maximum lie”, – said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, commenting on Pompeo’s statement.

He noted that such statements were more like “soil preparation” by secret organizations and intelligence for US actions in the future.

Speaking about the crisis in Yemen, Mousavi indicated that the only way to end the conflict in this country is to stop the attacks of the coalition led by Saudi Arabia, as well as stop its support by Western countries.

A fire broke out on Saturday night at the Abkaik refinery in eastern Saudi Arabia and the Khurais refinery east of the capital of Riyadh, owned by the state-owned oil and gas company Saudi Aramco. Hussite Yemeni rebels later claimed that two Saudi refineries were attacked by fighters of their movement using ten unmanned aerial vehicles. At the same time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that there is no evidence that the attack came from Yemen, and blamed Iran directly on it.

