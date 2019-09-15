The Egyptian Interior Ministry on Sunday announced the elimination of a terrorist cell in the north of the Sinai Peninsula, three policemen were injured during the operation, Extra News TV channel reported.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Security Department received information that several members of a terrorist group in the Jelban area in northern Sinai “are planning a series of attacks on the armed forces and the police.”

“The members of the terrorist cell were monitored when they were moving in a car, ready to carry out terrorist attacks. When the militants felt they were surrounded, they opened intense fire on the military, they were given an answer,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, during the shootout, all members of the group were eliminated, and three policemen were injured.

The Sinai Peninsula remains one of the most tense regions in Egypt. Extremists working here periodically attack the military and police. For more than a year, a large-scale anti-terrorist operation has been carried out in the Sinai. During this time, hundreds of extremists were destroyed and detained.

