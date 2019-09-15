The Afghan armed forces eliminated at least 35 fighters from the Taliban radical movement and two “shadow governors,” the Interior Ministry and Defense Ministry said.

On Friday, citing Tolo News and the police, it was reported that the Afghan military recaptured Anar Dara County, located in Farah province in western Afghanistan, which had previously been captured by Taliban militants. The Taliban kept it under their control for ten days.

“During a joint operation of the national defense and security forces of Afghanistan, with the support of the Air Force, 35 Taliban terrorists were killed in Anar Dara county in the (provinces – Ed.) Farah,” – said in a statement posted on the website of the Afghan Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The authorities also noted that during the attack the “shadow governor” of Anar-Dara County Sayed Azim was liquidated. At the same time, the Afghan Ministry of Defense on Twitter added that on Sunday “as a result of an airstrike in the Dara-i-Suf county in Samangan province,” the Taliban “shadow governor” in the province named Mawlawi Nooruddin and four other terrorists were killed”.

In Afghanistan, there is a confrontation between government forces and the militants of the radical Taliban movement, which had previously captured a significant territory in rural areas of the country and launched an attack on large cities. On the territory of the country, the influence of the terrorist group IS increased. Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting joint counter-terrorism operations across the country.

