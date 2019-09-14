The US State Department is ready to pay $ 5 million for information about the whereabouts of the leaders of the Syrian branch of the al-Qaeda terrorist group.

The list of wanted terrorists includes Abu Abdulkarim al-Misri, Sami al-Uraidi and Faruk Suri, who took the oath to the leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Abu Abdulkarim is a native of Egypt and a mediator between the Khurras Ad-Din and Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham groups operating on the territory of Syria. He is considered a kind of governor of al-Qaeda in the SAR. There is also information that he is a member of the so-called. Supreme Council Hurras Ad-Din.

Sami Uraidi is an Islamic scholar from Jordan who appeared in propaganda videos of the group dedicated to the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Syrian Faruk Suri was an active participant in the war in Afghanistan in the nineties of the last century, then he trained jihadists in Iraq, after which he returned to Syria, where he now takes part in military operations against the Syrian Arab army.

Tags: Al-qaeda; assistance to terrorists; Washington