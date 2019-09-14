US President Donald Trump says that Hamza bin Laden has been killed in a US counter-terrorism operation on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

“Hamza bin Laden, the high-ranking al Qaeda member and son of Usama bin Laden, was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region,” said Trump in a statement.

“The loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives al Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father but undermines important operational activities of the group.

“Hamza bin Laden was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups.”

The death of bin Laden was announced in August but this is the first time the White House has confirmed that he was killed in a US airstrike.

