The graves of hundreds of British and Commonwealth soldiers who were killed during World War II were attacked by vandals at the Myerlo military cemetery in Eindhoven.

It was “appalled” by the graffiti, which included Nazi symbols alongside random words and phrases.

In one example, the words ‘MH17 lie’ was daubed on a wall at the entrance to the cemetery, in an apparent reference to the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014. A large swastika was painted on the inside of a small building on the site.

