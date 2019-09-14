﻿Hong Kong protests continue. A group of government supporters in blue are attacking innocent citizens who have just passed by. Attackers kick and even use the national flag of China to hook pedestrians.

Social network users comment on the video:

Sir, please save Hong Kong. Please pass Hong Kong Human rights and democracy act. Thank you.

It is clear that the HK Gov and #HKPolice have decided to stay blind to #chinazi.

Who are the terrorist, who are the cancer of the world!!

