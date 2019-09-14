﻿Hong Kong protests continue. A group of government supporters in blue are attacking innocent citizens who have just passed by. Attackers kick and even use the national flag of China to hook pedestrians.

Just now at #FortressHill— Group of blue-clad gov supporters attacking innocent citizens who were just passing by. Attackers are kicking and even use their China National Flag to hit pedestrians. The attackers was dismantling #LennonWall at the area earlier#AntiELAB #HongKong pic.twitter.com/6nLYCk8TIu — #AntiELAB Fight for Hong Kong (@Fight4HongKong) September 14, 2019

Social network users comment on the video:

Sir, please save Hong Kong. Please pass Hong Kong Human rights and democracy act. Thank you.

It is clear that the HK Gov and #HKPolice have decided to stay blind to #chinazi.

Who are the terrorist, who are the cancer of the world!!

Tags: Big World Politics; China; chinazi; hongkong; protest