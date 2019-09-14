The next wave of riots in Hong Kong was marked by clashes between anti-government protesters and residents who spoke out against the local “Maidan”.

According to local media, on Saturday, September 14, numerous opponents of anti-government demonstrations made their own rally in one of the shopping centers in Hong Kong’s Kowloon Bay area. Later, pro-Western activists came here who did not like the slogans of the demonstrators. The skirmish quickly grew into clashes, the Maydans began to beat those who disagree, and only the security forces who arrived at the scene could stop the riots. By that time, several people had already been injured.

It is noteworthy that the case was not isolated. Such clashes were also observed in neighboring areas. In particular, the radicals attacked local residents who plucked leaflets with protest slogans.

At the same time, a large anti-government rally unfolded in the sleeping area of Tin Shui Wai, although law enforcement officials banned it. Here, protesters waving United States flags. As a result of an unauthorized rally, the movement of subway trains turned out to be blocked. The police urge the participants to disperse, but do not use force.

As News Front previously reported, protests have not stopped for more than three months. Not even the recent statement by Hong Kong Mayor Kerry Lam, which stated that the extradition bill, which was initially opposed by the protesters, was not promoted.

