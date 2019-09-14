<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hundreds of protesters from the ‘Fridays for Future’ movement took to the streets of Frankfurt on Friday to protest against cars outside international motor show (IAA). Protests are also held in Berlin where activists formed a human chain around the chancellery, demanding more action be taken against climate change.

Later in the afternoon, Chancellor Angela Merkel and members of the German coalition government were set to gather at the chancellery to discuss a package of climate protection measures.

The climate protection package is likely to include a pricing mechanism for carbon emissions and payouts for low-income families to cushion the effects of the new measures.

The so-called climate cabinet, including Merkel, Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is expected to seal and present the package on September 20.

Tags: climate change; climate protests; europe news