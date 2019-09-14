Former British Prime Minister David Cameron says he is “truly sorry” for the chaos and division caused by Brexit, but still defends holding the vote that triggered Britain’s messy divorce from the European Union.

After taking office in 2010, Cameron campaigned for the U.K. to remain in the E.U. after calling the June 2016 referendum. He resigned the morning after the country voted to leave.

“I am truly sorry to have seen the country I love so much suffer uncertainty and division in the years since then,” Cameron said in an interview published Saturday.

Parliament is currently suspended as part of an effort by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to force through his hardline Brexit plans.

Tags: brexir; Cameron; Great Britain; UK