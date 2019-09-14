Syrian Air Force launched a series of attacks in the west of Idlib province, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to media reports, the airstrike, in particular, eliminated the factory of terrorists, where they launched the production of shock unmanned aerial vehicles and improvised bombs.

This object was located near the village of Jisr al-Shugur, where drones repeatedly used in attacks on the Khmeimim air base, where the Russian Aerospace Forces are located were produced.

Tags: drones; Khmeimim; Russian Air Forces; Syria