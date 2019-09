Two people died and seven were injured in an explosive-bombed car in Syrian Afrin, DHA reported on Friday.

The explosion occurred before Friday prayer in a densely populated area of the city. Rescue services arrived at the scene.

The city of Afrin in northern Syria came under the control of the Turkish army and the opposition Free Syrian Army (SSA) in March last year as a result of their operation against Syrian Kurd groups.

