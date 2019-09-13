The British environmental activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement tried to disrupt London Heathrow Airport by launching drones near it. As the movement reported on its Twitter, it managed to launch one drone, ten participants in the rally, called Heathrow Pause, were detained.

“Ten people were detained this morning. At least one UAV took off in a closed area near Heathrow Airport. Flights have not been canceled, but we still have UAV operators that will force Heathrow to play by their rules,” the statement said.

At the moment, all flights from the airport are scheduled, flights have not been suspended.

Scotland Yard said that nine people were detained, another activist – former Paralympic James Brown – surrendered himself to the police in the second terminal of the airport, saying he completed his mission. Seven activists were detained the day before, two on Friday morning.

