US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be appointed as assistant to the president for national security.

US President Donald Trump said he was not considering the candidacy of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the post of assistant to the head of state for national security, the White House press service reported.

“We get along fine with him, our views coincide on a lot (…) but he would prefer it if there was someone else,” said trump, adding that he agreed with Pompeo.

Earlier it was reported that Donald trump is considering to appoint a national security adviser Mike Pompeo. Prior to that, more than two years this post was held by John Bolton, the American President dismissed September 10. Sam Pompeo was very pleased with the resignation of Bolton, with whom he was in conflict relations.

Acting adviser to the President of the United States national security became Charlie Kupperman.

