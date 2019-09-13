The reduction of the working weekdays will depend on the economic situation, said Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.



The Head of the Government discussed the idea of the transition to a four-day working week at a meeting with the Chairman of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia Mikhail Shmakov.

The Prime Minister emphasized that it was possible to improve labor legislation only while maintaining existing guarantees and without worsening the position of the employee.

“And naturally, with the condition of preservation of the labor contract – both on wages and the size of the working week. In future, there may be a decrease in the quantity of working days. This will depend on the specific situation in the economy and on specific types of industries, which anyway have to be spoken about”, – said Medvedev.

The Head of the Government emphasized that labor legislation should become more flexible and take into account the position of employers and workers.

“It’s <…> not just about switching to a four-day or some other working week, but about creating a more flexible framework of labor legislation,” – the Prime Minister said.

