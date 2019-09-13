The Head of the Federation Council Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty, Andrei Klimov, commented on the approval of the US Senate Committee on the costs of allocating financial assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the amount of $ 250 million.



The senator noted that Washington allocates funds to Kiev “not for the first and not for the last time”. In his opinion, such a replenishment “contributes neither to the growth of living standards of the country, nor to the development of its economy, but to the possibility of destabilizing the situation.”

Moreover, Klimov believes that such financial injections destabilize not only Ukraine.

“This is a serious weakening not only of Ukraine’s closest neighbors, but of the entire European Union. It’s not clear how it will behave, and the presence of such opportunities gives the Americans a good resource for manipulating their Ukrainian wards”, – the parliamentarian said.

Earlier, the US Senate Committee on Expenditures has approved the defense budget for the fiscal year 2020, under which Ukraine will be allocated $ 250 million and $ 400 million for Baltic countries for air defense.

