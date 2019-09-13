People’s militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic in a week shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian security forces, which conducted reconnaissance at the contact line in the Donbass, said an official of the LPR defense ministry press service Ivan Filiponenko on Friday.

Flights of combat aircraft and drones along the entire contact line in the Donbass are prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

“The Ukrainian security forces continue to actively use unmanned aerial vehicles on the contact line, thereby violating the Minsk agreements,” – Filiponenko said at a briefing.

He added that reconnaissance UAVs were shot down in the area of LPR controlled by Teplichny and Sokolniki. According to the LPR People’s Militia, materials from one UAV contain photos and videos of the firing positions of mortar shells by Ukrainian security forces “in readiness for firing.”

Tags: Donbass; military conflict