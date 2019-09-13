The Head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, during the interview with the “Trud” newspaper, claimed that the war in Syria “really ended.”



“The country is gradually returning to a normal, peaceful life. Separate hotbeds of tension remain only in territories not controlled by the government of the SAR, such as Idlib and the eastern bank of the Euphrates,” – the minister said.



According to his words, in such conditions, the tasks of providing humanitarian aid to Syria and “advancing the political process to resolve the crisis to achieve reliable and long-term stabilization in this country, as well as in the Middle East region as a whole,” come to the foreground.



He added that Russia “attaches great importance to maintaining regular contacts with the Syrian parties, including the opposition,” and also calls for all groups of Syrian society to participate in the political process.



“In general, Russia stands for the restoration of a sovereign, territorially integrated Syria, the speedy overcoming of the rampant terrorism, the return of all Syrians to their homeland, and the country itself – to the “Arab family “, which will guarantee the security and stability in the Middle East,” – concluded Lavrov.



The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. In August 2015, President Bashar Assad turned to Russia with a request to provide military assistance. Since September 30 of the same year, the Russian Air Forces carried out air strikes on the infrastructure of terrorists.



At the end of 2017, victory over the Islamic State * was announced. Now the political settlement, the restoration of the country and the return of refugees have come to the fore.

Tags: Asia; Russia; Syria