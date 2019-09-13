Only one country in the European Union explicitly speaks out that in the case of a war between Russia and the United States, it is necessary to support the Americans. This country is Poland.

The results of a large-scale sociological study conducted by experts of the European Council on Foreign Relations among citizens of fourteen EU countries have proved this.

Among the issues from trade relations to climate change, one of the noteworthy is the question of which side should be supported in the event of the outbreak of the US-Russian war.

Despite the fact that Germany has become a springboard for about 30 thousand soldiers of the US Armed Forces, only 12% of respondents are ready to support America. 7% favors an alliance with Russia, while 70% prefers to stay neutral.

And in countries such as Greece and Slovenia, respondents generally prefer Russia more than the United States, although states are members of NATO. Nonetheless, neutrality prevails. 81% and 65% correspondingly of respondents stands for it.

Only in Poland a minority supports neutral status – 45% of respondents. At the same time, a third of respondents speaks in favor of the United States, and there is only 6% of Russia supporters.

According to the authors of the study, such results not only demonstrate a “shift in the view of Europeans on the world,” but also a desire to make the European Union more independent to become a counterbalance in the global confrontation of superpowers.

Tags: Amerians; EU; sociological study; US; US-Russia relationship