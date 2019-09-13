Concerned about Eurosceptics, Estonian nationalists are going to hold a large-scale protest in Tallinn to demand a review of the referendum results that predetermined the republic’s accession to the European Union.

According to local media, the action will be held on Saturday, September 14. Thus, nationalists and other supporters of the country’s exit from the EU will gather on Freedom Square on the anniversary of a plebiscite, during which sixteen years ago, Estonians were asked to answer the question: “Do you support EU accession and adoption of the Law on Amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia?”

Officially, 66.8% of citizens supported the entry into the European Union. At the same time, the organizers of the upcoming protest are sure that the results of that fateful referendum were falsified by the country’s leadership.

It is worth noting that lately in the republic more and more Euroscepticism has been observed even among government officials. Despite the fact that Tallinn invariably demonstrates a demonstrative commitment to the West, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic, Mart Helme, made a resonant statement, unexpectedly comparing Brexit with the collapse of the Soviet Union. At the same time, he called both of these events “good.”

