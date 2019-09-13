The resolution setting out the rules for an investigation suggests a more rigid approach to the case and frees the hands of Democrats – they will gain access to Trump’s lawyers and may require more time for interrogations.
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted to intensify its investigation of Republican President Donald Trump on Thursday, as lawmakers edged closer to deciding whether to recommend his impeachment.
The 41-member panel adopted a resolution allowing it to designate hearings as impeachment proceedings, subject witnesses to more aggressive questioning and quicken the pace of an investigation that is expanding into areas that could prove politically explosive for both Trump and Congress.
